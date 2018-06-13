Disney selling ABC News headquarters

(FOX NEWS) — Disney is selling the New York City buildings that currently house ABC News HQ to a developer who’s expected to demolish them and build luxury condos. The sale is raising new questions about the future of Disney’s troubled news operation.

Once-vaunted ABC News has struggled for identity in recent years, as the TV news spotlight has shifted to cable and the internet. And ABC News’ notable shift away from hard news coverage, perhaps in search of viewers, has reduced its relevance in the news ecosystem in the eyes of some observers. Insiders tell Fox News that all this comes as Disney executives voice increasing frustration with the high costs and low returns of the news operation.

Media Research Center Vice President Brent Baker pointed out that media reporters have lost interest in all of the broadcast network news operations, preferring to focus on cable and online sites. He told Fox News that ABC was the “least relevant” of the three broadcast networks’ news divisions, apart from its occasional exclusive interviews with newsmakers.