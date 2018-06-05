'Don't eat smelly food in library during Ramadan'

(COLLEGE FIX) — A whiteboard message at Oregon State University’s library asks students to try to avoid eating foods, especially smelly foods, in shared spaces to be considerate of those who are observing Ramadan.

The Muslim holy month this year runs from about May 15 to June 14. During this period, Muslims are obligated to fast from dawn until sunset. Presumably, the sign was made to encourage non-observers to not eat foods with strong smells because it would make Muslim students’ hunger worse, or that it might be disrespectful.

“Ramadan Mubarak! Try to avoid eating in shared spaces especially if your food has a strong smell,” the message said. “Thanks for being considerate!”