Dow jumps 200 as jobs report tops expectations

(CNBC) — A stronger-than-expected jobs report pushed stocks higher on Friday as Wall Street recovered some of the losses seen in the previous session.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 217 points, with Goldman Sachs rising 1.1 percent. The S&P 500 gained 1.1 percent as financials and tech rose 1.1 percent and 1.9 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Nasdaq composite advanced 1.5 percent with Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Google-parent Alphabet all rising. The move higher on those stocks also helped the NYSE FANG ETF (NYFANG) reach an all-time high. Apple also rose 1.8 percent to post a record closing high.