(CNBC) — Stocks fell sharply on Tuesday after President Donald Trump’s latest threat to China increased fears of an impending trade war between the world’s largest economies.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 400 points, with Boeing, DowDuPont and Caterpillar as the worst-performing stocks in the index. The 30-stock index also erased all of its gains for the year.

The S&P 500 dropped 1 percent, with materials, industrials and tech all falling more than 1 percent. The Nasdaq composite dropped 1.2 percent.