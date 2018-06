(CNBC) — Stocks fell on Monday as a potential trade war between the U.S. and China — the world’s largest economies in the world — left Wall Street rattled.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 121 points, with Intel as the worst-performing stock in the index. The Dow was also on track to extend its losing streak to five days.

The S&P 500 fell 0.4 percent, with telecom lagging. The Nasdaq composite meanwhile, pared losses as tech shares rose and Amazon hit an all-time high.