Drag queens replacing Road Runner, Yosemite Sam

Yogi Bear, the Road Runner, Yosemite Sam? Apparently just not cutting it for cartoons these days.

Set to debut June 28 is an animated show about “toddler drag queens” called “Drag Tots!” features voicing from “famous drag queens,” including RuPaul. Then there’s the Netflix cartoon “Super Drags.”

The new programming has advocates for children aghast.

“More than ever, parents need to be on top of what their children may be watching, because the days of innocent Saturday morning cartoons is officially over,” said Movieguide, noting, “Honestly, it’s been over for a while.”

The two new shows “are pushing cross-dressing lifestyles on children,” Movieguide said, calling “Drag Tots!” a “disturbing cartoon.”

Netflix says about “Super Drags”: “By night, they tighten up their corsets and transform into the baddest SUPER DRAGS in town, ready to combat shade and rescue the world’s glitter from the evil villains. Get ready, because the SUPER DRAGS are going deeper than you think.”

Movieguide said that what “should now be clear for parents is that you can’t trust a network’s children programming simply because they deem it ‘children’s programming.'”

“The filmmakers will insert whatever messaging they desire, and many parents won’t notice.”

The organization pointed out that many parents leave the channel Disney XD on for their children as a matter of routine. But it was that channel that “drew controversy last year for featuring a boy princess in an episode of ‘Star vs. The Forces of Evil.'”

Parents need to be vigilant, the report said.

“Whether it be Drag Queen reading sessions at schools, characters of classic literature being made lesbians, or your local city holding a LGBT Pride event, Christians should be ready to pass on biblical values and teachings to their children regarding these issues.”

WND reported when drag queen story times were held in various libraries.

Last year, the Michelle Obama Neighborhood Library in Long Beach, California, a public facility, presented to children in its young readers program a huge array of diversity and “inclusion” programs, including a visit by a drag queen named Xochi Mochi.

Mochi’s visit took place during the “Drag Queen Story Hour,” a collaboration between the Long Beach Public Library, the LGBTQ Center of Long Beach, the Genders and Sexualities Alliance Network and the LGBTQ nonprofit Imperial Court of Long Beach, according to the Long Beach Public Library’s calendar.

Jon Miltimore at the Intellectual Takeout reported the St. Paul Public Library in Minnesota held “Drag Story Hours.”

For children and adults.

MEDIA RELEASE: Saint Paul Public Library will host Drag Story Hour for families in celebration of Pride. We will live stream the June 11 event on Facebook – https://t.co/9wO4FEZacs — St Paul Library (@stpaullibrary) June 4, 2018

Chad Kampe, who organizes “queer-friendly events” in Minnesota, explained: “Drag pushes people to break boundaries and explore creativity. At a very young age, we are taught to embrace our differences. Drag not only provides an opportunity to embrace who we are, it allows for us to broadcast and share who we are with the world.”

The library says it will livestream its three scheduled events, this month and next. The events will feature story-reading, songs and two activists who will “strut their stuff for an over-the-top story hour.”

Library officials explained, according to Takeout, that it’s part of an initiative that was launched last year to oppose President Trump.

The program, “We Belong Together,” targets Trump’s restrictions on people entering the United States from known terror-fomenting countries.