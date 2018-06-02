'Europe is waking up' ahead of elections

(EXPRESS UK) – Marine Le Pen has announced she is rebranding her party, which was founded by her father nearly half a century ago, to appeal to as many voters as possible ahead of European elections to stop the EU “tyranny.”

The eurosceptic leader has changed the party name from Front National to Rassemblement National, which means the “National Rally,” as she started her campaign for European parliamentary elections next year.

In a nod to Italy’s new anti-establishment government, the firebrand politician said people in Europe are “waking up” and added the populist coalition was a “reason for hope.”