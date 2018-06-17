Ex-congressman: No 'wishful thinking' about RFK assassination

YORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA — A former congressman is now offering an answer to the intriguing question of “what might have been” if Robert F. Kennedy had not been assassinated during the U.S. presidential campaign of 1968.

Former Rep. James Rogan, best known for his role as House impeachment manager in the Senate trial of President Bill Clinton, kicked off the release of his new political thriller, “On to Chicago: Rediscovering Robert F. Kennedy and the Lost Campaign of 1968,” with an appearance and book signing at the Nixon Library and Museum on the 50th anniversary of Kennedy’s assassination.

“On to Chicago” is a meticulously historical fiction account of that campaign and answers for history – based on facts, not on idealized or romantic notions – what likely would have happened if RFK had lived to go on to Chicago, the city that hosted the 1968 Democratic National Convention.

On March 31, President Lyndon Baines Johnson dramatically and unexpectedly announced he would not seek re-election. Martin Luther King was assassinated April 4. Two months later, Kennedy, on June 5, just after winning the California primary, was mortally wounded after uttering the words, “Now, it’s on to Chicago, and let’s win there.”

The shocking event left a gaping hole in America’s political history, and for five decades left this unanswered question: What if?

Rogan, a masterful writer, gifted researcher and author has produced a heavily sourced work that will appeal to fiction lovers as well as pure history buffs.

He said he first got the idea to write the book after recalling an interview he read decades ago with the neurosurgeon who fought to save Kennedy’s life, who said the gunshot that killed Kennedy was a “fluke.”

“He said if that bullet had hit Bobby Kennedy one centimeter to the right, he would have left the hospital in a week or two and he would have finished his campaign,” recounted Rogan.

Rogan told the audience at the library the book is not based on “sentimentality or wishful thinking.”

“It is not a biography of Robert Kennedy. He is a protagonist in the story, but he is one of nine protagonists. It’s really a comprehensive history of the 1968 campaign, the Democratic campaign, the Republican campaign, and then the general election — but looking at it from a historian’s perspective of what really would have likely happened if Bobby Kennedy had left that hospital as the doctor said and gone on and finished his campaign.”

With nearly 1,000 endnotes available online that confirm how much of this story mirrors reality, there are surprises even for those who lived through the tumultuous year and remember it like it was yesterday.

Rogan today is a California Superior Court judge, former member of the California Legislature, former Assembly majority leader of the California Assembly, former member of Congress and served as director of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.