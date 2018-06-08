Facebook bug set 14 million users' settings to public

Facebook confessed Thursday that an estimated 14 million users worldwide had their default sharing setting for all new posts set to public for a period of four days last month, CNN Money reported.

The company said the bug occurred while Facebook was testing a new feature from May 18 to 22.

Facebook said that after the bug was discovered, employees changed the privacy settings to private for all posts shared by the 14 million users during that time, including posts that people may have meant to share publicly.

It took five days to make the changes.

The company said any Facebook users should receive a notification on the app or website beginning Thursday urging them to “Please Review Your Posts.”

Erin Egan, Facebook’s chief privacy officer assured users “the bug did not impact anything people had posted before — and they could still choose their audience just as they always have.”

CNN Money cited a Facebook spokesman says the notification is the beginning of a new proactive and transparent way for the company to handle issues.