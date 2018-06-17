Family faces $177K bill after child knocks over statue

(ABC News Australia) A family could be on the hook for more than $170,000 after their child accidentally knocked over a valuable sculpture that was on display at a US community centre.

Surveillance video showed the five-year-old hugging the mosaic sculpture at a community centre in Overland Park, Kansas, before it fell on him and tumbled to the floor.

The accident happened last month, but the family received a letter from an insurance company this week seeking damages for the artwork, which was reportedly valued at $US132,000 ($177,000).

“It’s clear accidents happen and this was an accident,” the boy’s mother, Sarah Goodman, told the Kansas City Star.