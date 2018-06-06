FBI agents: What about a license for stupidity?

Do you have a license for that thing?

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has seen some better days, what with the current climate of corruption, back door deals and partisan politics. Who is working for whom? Hard to tell sometimes, and yet the basics haven’t come into question – that’s fire arms safety – at least not until last Saturday.

Check out the following clip of a Denver, Colorado agent – off duty – boogying down like nobody’s business. FBI agents can really bring it home and how. But the truly exciting part comes in the demo of professional weapons handling.

Watch closely!

“Just have a party shot that’s inside the bar. Party shot in the leg,” the dispatcher instructs police according to ABC News YouTube footage.

Not the cut-up the unnamed agent likely expected as he wowed the crowd with hip thrusts, shimmies and an impressive back-flip; but hey, it is what it is – a case of curiously unprofessional behavior by a trusted professional who should know better.

(Big clue – he did.)

Was the agent drinking? Will he be disciplined?

Who knows? The FBI has kept a lock on that intel. But what’s new? Maybe the files will be lost, names redacted, or all information acid-washed in some ongoing shuffle to keep the dance going. Business as usual is the tune. The district attorney will decide whether or not charges or disciplinary action will be brought.

Huh? Wasn’t somebody shot? Aren’t weapons supposed to be secured?

That’s a yes on both counts. But, hey, the wounded party – just shot in the leg after all – was rushed to the hospital. He’ll be okay. So what’s the fuss? It was quite a show much like the political drama that same institution is providing the American people at the bargain price of tax dollars you’d have to pay anyway.

Commentator “Total Control” had this to say on ABC News YouTube:

First the Agent didn’t “pull out” a gun …. the gun slipped out. 2nd, drunk or not this Agent lost control of his service weapon which = INSTANT TERMINATION! 3rd, yes the Agent should indeed face any and all charges associated with failure to properly secure a firearm and endangerment. 4th …. OPEN AND SHUT CIVIL CASE CA-CHING! $! $! $! $! $! $

So, again, we’ll be paying for the show. Might as well get out the Jiffy Pop and enjoy it.

Let’s team Amazon Echo with AARP

Forget privacy – Amazon Echo has now been modded for the Greatest Generation!

Did you hear the one about Amazon’s Echo, the interactive home speaker designed to manage all those naggy home chores like turning on the air conditioning, playing tunes, ordering up a pizza or locking those doors you just don’t feel like going downstairs to check?

WND reported on this handy device’s latest penchant for listening in on and recording private conversations then sharing the details with random folks – great feature, right? – but this latest innovation is the best!

Best for those elderly folks in your life who might otherwise struggle with remembering names, questions and, well, what it’s like to interact with real people. So turn on the sarcasm and check out the video below:

Who needs privacy or caring people in their life? Certainly not older folks!

Amazon’s got you covered.

What happens by age 35

Want to know what’s hot? Popular? A must-have? Well, wonder no more.

The latest craze #Bytheageof35 is here to fill your time and tickle your funny bone. How? By sticking it to the establishment – that is, the out-of-touch standards set by Market Watch – by replacing the financial feats proposed with adult realities.

That’s projecting far in the future for some, while for others it’s realizing you don’t have what you supposedly should. The rest of us might, frankly, find looking back at 35 as the real joke.

Why? Because what you should have when you reach 40, 50, 60 and 70 can be so much funnier – especially when you realize it doesn’t matter. Life happens, despite how much you save up. And projections are often only that projections and nothing of reality.

As Bored Panda tells it, the trend “all started when MarketWatch published an article, saying by that age (35) you should already have saved two times your salary.” Painting with a broad brush, no? But that’s okay. People instantly called it a stupid milestone and started providing their own alternatives, from properly setting up your kitchen to the contents of your hard drive.

Here are some of what real folks say constitutes the glorious marker of age 35:









The following video supplies money tips that folks should know by the time they’re 30:

But why wait that long? Managing money is something everyone should learn – the sooner the better! Ask any 40, 50, 60 or 70-year-old.