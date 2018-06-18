FBI's Peter Strzok willing to testify before Congress

(CBS NEWS) — Peter Strzok, the FBI agent who was removed from special counsel Robert Mueller’s team of investigators looking into Russian interference in the 2016 election, says he is willing to testify before Congress. Strzok played a key role in the Clinton email investigation and was one of Mueller’s top deputies before he was reassigned following the discovery of anti-Trump text messages he exchanged with another FBI official.

A spokesperson for Zuckerman Spaeder LLP, the law firm representing Strzok, confirmed to CBS News that he would be willing to testify without immunity before any congressional committee and would not plead the fifth in response to any questions. The Washington Post first reported Strzok’s willingness to testify.