Floods wash away Michigan roads

(Fox News) Northern Michigan saw devastating floods over the weekend that washed out roads and left behind dozens of sinkholes.

Some areas of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula saw up to seven inches of rain as strong storms hit the state, particularly the Keweenaw Peninsula. More than 60 road washouts and sinkholes were reported by Monday morning, according to WLUC-TV.

The National Weather Service declared a flash flood emergency in parts of Houghton County Sunday.

“This is a pretty wild experience that we are having here,” Tom Cowell of Chassell told the news station. “We got a pretty decent chunk of rain last night. The majority of us can’t even get home. Roads are collapsed. Bridged are collapsed. Roads are covered in water.”