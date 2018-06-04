Editor’s note: Do you need something to smile about? Every day, WND selects the best joke offered up by readers and contributors to its Laughlines forum and brings it to you as the WND Joke of the Day. Here is today’s offering:

A woman walked into the kitchen to find her husband stalking around with a fly swatter.

“What are you doing?” she asked.

“Hunting flies,” he responded.

“Oh, killed any?” she asked.

“Yep, 3 males and 2 females,” he replied.

“How can you tell them apart?” she asked.

“Easy, 3 were on a beer can and 2 were on the phone.”

