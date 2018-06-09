Former co-host rips Joy Reid for 'toxic work environment'

(Breitbart) A former co-host of MSNBC’s Joy Reid has come forward alleging she created an unbearably toxic work environment and once threatened him with physical violence over ten years ago.

“Andre Eggelletion, former lead host of the [Wake Up South Florida] morning show with Reid, recently spoke out about her for the first time in more than a decade, saying Reid created “the most toxic work environment I’ve ever experienced” and threatened him with violence,” reports Fox News.

“It was a very unhealthy work environment because of her attitude. She attacked me on a constant basis while I was there. I was even once threatened with physical violence during a break with her,” Eggelletion told Fox News, who said the incident arose after Reid protested covering an unspecified news report.