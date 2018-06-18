Free the children!

Finally, a positive comment from the Trump family about the refugee issue, although it’s a pity it’s not from the one in charge. The comments from Melania Trump about breaking up families seems obvious, although it is pleasing to actually hear them being said.

There are reports of hundreds of children being detained – apparently in cages. This will do little to deter people trying to get across the border even though the “other side” is no longer seen as the country of the free. For a country that promotes itself as the best in the world this event casts doubts on that claim.

Apparently, there is a push for a “get tough” approach, although surely anyone who gets tough with children isn’t doing the right thing. Children should not be the playthings of a political debate; they should be running and playing.

Let the children go free.

Dennis Fitzgerald