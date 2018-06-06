Editor’s note: Do you need something to smile about? Every day, WND selects the best joke offered up by readers and contributors to its Laughlines forum and brings it to you as the WND Joke of the Day. Here is today’s offering:

A policeman pulls over a car and tells the driver he has won $5,000 dollars in the seat-belt competition.

“I want to reward you for buckling up and being a good driver. So, what are you going to do with the money?” asks the policeman.

“Well, I guess I’m going to get a drivers license,” he answers.

“Oh, don’t listen to him,” pipes up a woman in the passenger seat. “He’s a smart aleck when he’s drunk.”

Then the guy in the back seat says, “I knew we wouldn’t get far in a stolen car.”

At that moment there’s a knock from the trunk, and a voice says, “Are we over the border yet?”

