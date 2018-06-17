Game-show host praises those who 'water Palestine with blood'

TV game-show hosts have been known to say some unusual things.

But a comment by a host of a game show on Palestinian Authority TV was of an entirely different kind.

“A thousand blessings always to the souls of our heroic martyrs who water the land of Palestine with their blood every day,” the host said, “until the independent state of Palestine whose capital is Jerusalem arises.

“Whoever doesn’t like it – let them bang their head against the iron of the Damascus Gate.”

Itamar Marucs and Nan Jacques Zilberdik of Palestinian Media Watch spotlighted the comments on a show called “The Box.”

The host said: “A thousand blessings in honor of our heroic martyrs who sacrificed their bodies and souls so that we will build a homeland worthy of this martyrdom. All love, appreciation, and solidarity to their families behind them.”

It is yet another example of the PA culture’s honoring of Shahada, or “martyrdom,” meaning dying for the sake of Allah.

“It should be noted that the game show had nothing to do with martyrdom and yet the PA TV host chose to open the show this way,” the report said.

PMW also noted a recent music video on “martyrdom.”

Its lyrics included:

“Al-Aqsa has called, and its call is precious

For its sake, life is insignificant, even if it’s precious …

God, grant us Martyrdom there

God, promise us, we beg of you …

A million grooms and brides at the celebration

Have written the marriage contract in blood on the veil”

The video features images of several suicide bombers.

Three years ago, PA Chairman Mahmoud Abbas stated the PA “blessed every drop of blood spilled for Jerusalem” and promised that “every martyr will reach Paradise.”