Gay teachers 'won't recruit,' Slate claims

(AIM) – A case in Texas in which a teacher was transferred from an elementary school to a high school in her district after showing students pictures of her with her same-sex partner points out the need not merely to not discriminate against gays but to actively pursue a gay agenda in America’s classrooms, according to a story published this week at Slate.

After the teacher showed her 4th-grade class a photograph of herself and her fiancée dressed as characters from the movie “Finding Nemo,” as part of a slide show telling them about her “family,” parents accused the teacher of promoting a homosexual agenda.

The school district said the teacher had violated guidelines on how “controversial subjects” should be taught and moved her to a high school.

The teacher’s story is “part of a longer history of discrimination against gay and lesbian teachers in the United States,” the Slate piece states. “Over the past 60 years, anti-gay activists have argued that having a closeted or overtly homosexual teacher increases the likelihood that a child will become gay. They have repeatedly used this argument to contest gays’ and lesbians’ demands for full civil rights and social equality.”