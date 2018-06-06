Gennifer Flowers: Bill Clinton will be prosecuted for his crimes

Gennifer Flowers, Bill Clinton’s self-confessed mistress for more than a decade who also claims she was harassed by the former president, says she’s confident Clinton will face legal action in connection with sexual crimes alleged by numerous women.

“I believe Bill Clinton will be prosecuted for his crimes … just like Harvey Weinstein,” Flowers told Laura Ingraham on the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle” Tuesday night. “Why shouldn’t he be prosecuted for rape like Bill Cosby has and Harvey Weinstein?”

Flowers went a step further, wondering aloud: “Why hasn’t Hillary been arrested as a co-conspirator … an enabler?”

As WND reported earlier Tuesday, Mr. Clinton’s book tour was described by radio giant Rush Limbaugh as an “abject disaster,” as he’s finally being forced to address tough questions about his sexual shenanigans over the years.

Limbaugh said Clinton “seems stunned and shocked that they (the media) would even go there. Somebody really missed the keys here because we’re right smack-dab in the #MeToo movement. Bill Clinton may know it or not, but he’s been thrown under the bus. Since the Harvey Weinstein story happened, Clinton’s been thrown under the bus.”

Not only did Clinton have an admitted sexual affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky, he is also accused of sexual assault and/or harassment by numerous women including Juanita Broaddrick, Kathleen Willey, Paula Jones and Flowers herself, who says she was harassed despite the fact she was voluntarily in the relationship with Bill.

“I felt guilty because I was a willing participant,” Flowers told Ingraham. “I definitely was [sexually harassed]. … Like Hillary, I was in denial.”

On Monday night in New York City, Bill Clinton claimed he is a backer of the #MeToo movement, a group of women telling their stories of sexual abuse and harassment by powerful men.

“I support the #MeToo movement,” he said, adding, “It is long overdue.”

“That’s the fourth biggest lie,” Flowers noted. “He’s been a huge abuser of the #MeToo Movement.”

Flowers explained she and other alleged victims of Clinton have actually been ignored by that group.

“They haven’t given us any respect,” she said. “We’re the #MeNot movement.”

Flowers lamented the fact that neither Bill nor Hillary Clinton have been held accountable for their actions, stating: “It seems the Clintons are bullet-proof. They get away with things. … He has not been held accountable.”

As WND previously reported in a 2015 interview with radio host Aaron Klein, Flowers described Bill Clinton as “the love of my life,” adding, “and I believe I was the love of his life.”

Asked at the time what she thought of Hillary’s candidacy and her platform focusing in part on women’s issues, Flowers began by explaining, “You know, people criticize me for talking about her because I had an affair with her husband.”

“And I don’t blame them for that,” she continued. “I understand that. I understand that they can be mad at me. I get it. I accept my responsibility. … But she’s never accepted her responsibility at being an enabler. She’s been an enabler that has encouraged him to go out and do whatever he does with women.”

“Woman’s rights. Ha!” Flowers retorted. “I personally have worked my tail off to get where I am in the entertainment business, which has not been easy since the Clinton scandal, by the way. … Hillary never put up a shingle and worked for her clients and built her clientele. She always got things on the back of her husband. … I think it’s a joke that she would run on women’s issues.”