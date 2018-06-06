Get No. 1 digital 'breakthrough Bible book' now

WASHINGTON – While the hardcover edition of the highly acclaimed “The Gospel in Every Book of the Old Testament” won’t release to bookstores nationwide until September, due to high demand and anticipation for Joseph Farah’s “breakthrough Bible book,” WND Books is making the digital e-book version available immediately in the WND Superstore and at Amazon.

In its first day at Amazon Kindle, it’s already making a big splash as the No. 1 Bible book.

The book, the result of a systematic exploration of all 39 books of the Hebrew Scriptures for the Gospel’s message of redemption and restoration, reveals it, as the title suggests, in every single one – from Genesis through Malachi.

Months before the official release of the book, it has been endorsed by Franklin Graham, Mike Huckabee, Greg Laurie, Jack Van Impe, Chuck Norris, Pat Boone and dozens of other Christian scholars, leaders and celebrities.

The one-of-a-kind book has already attracted large advance orders from both Christian ministries and bookstore chains has been “adopted” by missions organization Gospel for All Nations, which is accepting tax-deductible contributions and grants to support the large first printing of an expected 100,000 copies. Amazon Kindle sales took off Tuesday, making the e-book the No. 1 new release in at least one Bible category, the first day it went on sale.

The decision to release the e-book months before the hardcover is also an effort to generate the funds necessary for the large first printing necessary to meet unprecedented demand – the largest in WND Books’ 20-year history.

“It’s extremely gratifying and encouraging for me as the author to see this groundswell of support for my upcoming book,” said Farah. “This project is big – bigger than me, bigger than WND. In addition to making a great Bible study resource, the book will assist pastors and also bring renewed awareness to the common thread of Good News found in all 66 books of the Bible. In addition, I think the secret to finding the Gospel in all 39 books of the Hebrew Scriptures should be extremely enlightening to all believers as it pertains to a forgotten or often overlooked component of the restoration message of the Gospel, which Jesus called ‘the Gospel of the Kingdom.'”

Get your digital e-book copy of “The Gospel in Every Book of the Old Testament” by Joseph Farah now at the WND Superstore — or at Amazon.com.

Here’s what others are saying about “The Gospel in Every Book of the Old Testament”:

* “Joseph Farah has set a magnifying glass down on the pages of the Old Testament and shares with readers what many fail to see when reading through the biblical stories of antiquity – Jesus – the great ‘I Am’ of Scripture. In his latest work, ‘The Gospel in Every Book of the Old Testament,’ you will be thrilled at the passages that speak of Jesus before He came to earth in human form as the Christmas Child. The foreshadowing of Christ speaks clearly of the salvation He offers to mankind because Jesus, Himself, is the Gospel. Don’t miss the true adventure of seeing God’s perfect plan of redemption from beginning to end.”

– Franklin Graham, president and CEO, Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and Samaritan’s Purse

* “If you ever wondered why Christians need to understand the Old Testament, you’ll get a vivid understanding after reading Joseph Farah’s enlightening work, ‘The Gospel in Every Book of the Old Testament.’ He skillfully reveals the thread of Christ that not only brings unity to the Old Testament, but he masterfully makes clear that the Old Testament is the very foundation upon which the New Testament record of Jesus is built. You’ll understand why all 66 books of the Bible have a singular message – the Messiah has come!”

– Mike Huckabee, former governor of Arkansas, former GOP presidential candidate

* “Never before has anyone offered a more complete and comprehensive, book-by-book exploration of the Gospel in the Hebrew Scriptures. Joseph Farah’s ‘The Gospel in Every Book of the Old Testament’ is a triumph and an amazing resource for every pastor and every Bible study leader who understands the importance of the Gospel of the Kingdom Jesus preached. It’s even more important for those pastors and Bible study teachers who don’t understand it. Revolutionary!”

– Dr. Jack Van Impe, Jack Van Impe Ministries International

* “I was not only educated but also inspired and encouraged by ‘The Gospel in Every Book of the Old Testament,’ and you will be, too. I wholeheartedly recommend it to every person who either venerates the Bible as the Word of God or is simply curious to expound its original intent and often lost meanings.”

– Chuck Norris, world karate champion, actor, film producer and screenwriter

* “‘In the beginning was the Word. The Word was with God and the Word was God.’ Jesus was the Word in the flesh, in bodily form. And Peter reminds us, ‘For prophecy never came by the will of man, but holy men of God spoke as they were moved by the Holy Spirit.’ Is it any wonder then that the Living Word, as he was inspiring all the Old Testament scriptures, was dropping in hints of his own existence? Joseph Farah has researched and revealed this marvelous truth. And he, like I, has come to the full realization that not only are ‘all scriptures inspired by God,’ but that the whole Bible from Genesis to Revelation is written by Jews, about Jews and for Jews – focused on little Israel and God’s chosen people through whom the whole world might be saved if they receive their own Messiah. Get excited as you read this!”

– Pat Boone, singer, composer, actor, writer, television personality

* “Just as the Nazis tried to unlink the Old and New Testaments, Dietrich Bonhoeffer wrote his very last book, ‘Prayerbook of the Bible,’ about how the Old Testament Psalms were the very prayers of Jesus. He was thenceforth banned from publishing in the Third Reich, but Bonhoeffer knew one cannot have a genuine Christian faith unless one understands how the Old Testament books speak of Jesus; and to see that for yourself, I am thrilled to recommend Joseph Farah’s superb new book.”

– Eric Metaxas, New York Times bestselling author of “Bonhoeffer: Pastor, Martyr, Prophet, Spy,” and “Martin Luther: The Man Who Rediscovered God and Changed the World”

* “Joseph Farah has done an amazing job of uncovering a singular message of God’s redemptive plan for mankind interwoven through the Bible, from Genesis to Revelation. He has discovered the forgotten key to finding the Gospel in all the books of the Hebrew Scriptures. It’s what Jesus called ‘the Gospel of the Kingdom’ – one of the profound lessons of this unique book. This is a terrific resource for pastors and Bible study leaders and for all those who just want to understand how the Scriptures, from beginning to the end, offer one consistent message of redemption.”

– Jonathan Bernis, “Jewish Voice” TV show

* “After Jesus rose from the dead, He appeared to two disciples who had lost hope. They felt He had somehow failed in His mission, when, in fact, everything was going according to schedule, God’s schedule. Jesus gave them a personal tour of the Old Testament and what passages pointed to Him. When their journey ended, these two down-hearted disciples who had hope restored spoke of how their hearts burned when Christ opened up the Scriptures to them. In his new book, ‘The Gospel in Every Book of the Old Testament,’ my friend Joseph Farah helps us to see the vital connection between the Old and New Testaments. I know this book will be a blessing to you.”

– Greg Laurie, author, senior pastor of Harvest Christian Fellowship in Riverside, California

* “It’s amazing that this book hasn’t been written before! It’s a great way to rediscover the Old Testament, and it proves the Bible – from cover to cover – is a thoroughly integrated book with one consistent message.”

– Dinesh D’Souza, bestselling author and documentary filmmaker

* “Joseph Farah has discovered the spiritual key to seeing the Gospel in every book of the Old Testament. The secret is revealed in what Jesus called ‘The Gospel of the Kingdom,’ a redemption message that transcends ‘the Gospel of personal salvation.’ This was the great hope of all the prophets from Creation onward, Peter said in Acts 3. By applying this paradigm to his search of all 39 books of the Tanach, the good news of the world’s future restoration through the return of Jesus to Earth literally leaps off the pages of the inspired ancient writings.”

– David Barton, founder of WallBuilders, best-selling author

* “This book is a goldmine of information, comprehensively tying Old and New Testament Scriptures together regarding the first and second comings of the Lord Jesus Christ; the promised Jewish Messiah and Savior of the world who came first as the Lamb of God to take away the sins of the world, and second, the Lion from the tribe of Judah who is just as literally coming back to rule and reign over His millennial kingdom. If there is another book like this one in print, I have neither seen it nor read it. I have often wondered just what the Lord Jesus Christ said to the two men He walked with on the way to Emmaus after His resurrection from the dead, ‘And beginning with Moses and all the prophets, He interpreted to them in all the Scriptures the things concerning Himself.’ My friend, Joseph Farah, has helped answer my question in a very readable and systematic fashion through his newest book, ‘The Gospel In Every Book Of The Old Testament.’ Once I began reading this manuscript, I could not put it down. The materials written on the book of Isaiah alone are worth the price of the book and the time it takes to read. I wish I could have read this book more than forty years ago as part of my Bible School or Seminary studies. This is that good! Good teachers take complex ideas and share them in a way that others can understand what is being taught. Joseph Farah is a good teacher and this book is worth buying and reading.”

– Dr. Karl I. Payne, pastor of Leadership Development and Discipleship Training, Antioch Bible Church, Redmond, Washington, author of “Spiritual Warfare: Christians, Demonization and Deliverance,” former chaplain of the Seattle Seahawks, 1994-2015

* “Joseph Farah offers up a rich buffet featuring hundreds of delectable meals – beautiful insights about Jesus the Messiah found in the pages of the Hebrew Scriptures. You might not agree with every insight offered (I found myself passing on a few of the offerings), but you will be enriched and enlightened on page after page of this engagingly written and edifying book. You will see Jesus-Yeshua as you have not seen Him before!”

– Dr. Michael L. Brown, host of the “Line of Fire” radio and TV broadcast and author of “The Real Kosher Jesus”

* “There is no greater goal than to look for Jesus. There is no better place to look than the Holy Scriptures. Joseph Farah brings his incredible skill as an investigative reporter with a keen mind into the task of looking for Jesus in the Old Testament. Although I have been a Christian for over sixty years and have been well taught and well-read, I was fascinated to discover new insights about Jesus as Farah explores the books of the Old Testament. If you want to see Jesus more clearly – read this book.”

– Michael Farris, president, chief executive officer and general counsel, Alliance Defending Freedom

* “Joseph Farah is a master communicator, teacher and author. ‘The Gospel in Every Book of the Old Testament’ challenges traditional Christian thinking and understanding about the Old Testament as well as the New Testament. As a Messianic Jew, I found it fascinating, engaging and enriching reading. I heartily recommend this latest literary offering from Joseph Farah. Congratulations Joseph!”

– Joel Chernoff, general secretary and chief executive officer, Messianic Jewish Alliance of America

* “What an exciting concept! The gospel in every book of the Old Testament. The subject of this publication cannot but cause our hearts to burn within us, as it did when Jesus opened up the Old Testament for His disciples, on the Emmaus road. Joseph Farah’s scholarly digging will place into your hands the most valuable of gold nuggets.”

– Ray Comfort, evangelist, author, founder of Living Waters Publications and The Way of the Master in Bellflower, California

* “There is nothing new in the New Covenant! It is all ‘hidden’ in the Old Covenant Jewish Scriptures. Not only is it all in the Jewish Scriptures, but Joseph Farah’s teaching will fortify and give you a richer understanding of the New Covenant from this amazing breakthrough revelation!”

– Sid Israel Roth, Host,”It’s Supernatural!”

* “Joseph Farah’s marvelous book, ‘The Gospel in Every Book of the Old Testament,’ is both an eye-opener and a case-closer: Jesus of the New Testament is the Messiah promised in the Old Testament. The first 39 books of the Bible are a read ahead for the coming of Jesus and the salvation that came with Him. Bishop Fulton Sheen once said that in terms of the prophecies of the Old Testament and the realities of the New Testament, it is a mathematical impossibility that Jesus was not the Messiah. ‘The Gospel’ lays that truth out book by book in fascinating and refreshing detail. The magic of this book is that those viewing the same passages in the past, on multiple occasions, will find new and inspiring messages in those same passages. The Bible surely plays a key role in our salvation, it educates and inspires, but it has been virtually banned from the public square. I hope this book will help bring it back by uniting both books into one gospel and one message for salvation for all.”

– General Patrick Henry Brady, Medal of Honor recipient, former president of the Medal of Honor Society, most decorated living soldier

* “If today’s church could get a vision of Jesus in the Old Testament, we could diminish the blight of Replacement Theology raging through the contemporary church. Jesus is a very Jewish concept. Christianity is Jewish. And this theme is in all 66 books of the Bible, not just the New Testament. Joseph Farah’s book will help readers understand that.”

– Jan Markell, founder/director, Olive Tree Ministries

* “Joseph Farah in his revealing new book ‘The Gospel in Every Book of the Old Testament’ takes you on a journey where your eyes are opened to see the Scriptures in a whole new light. You realize the importance of walking those ancient paths where the Good Way has always been there but only hidden.”

– Mark Biltz, founder, El Shaddai Ministries

* “Joseph Farah’s latest work is a timely remedy to the disease of Old Testament illiteracy that has plagued the Body of Christ for far too long. The Bible declares that it is the ‘glory of kings’ to uncover a matter. This book does a fantastic job of mining out many precious Gospel gems hidden throughout the Hebrew Scriptures by their divine author. Christians and Messianic Jews alike will benefit much from this thoughtful new study.”

– Joel Richardson, author, documentary filmmaker, human rights activist

* “As a Jewish believer I have longed for someone to write a guide to the Gospel in The Old Testament. Once again, Joseph Farah has stepped up to the plate and has written a ‘tell all’ guide to God’s Plan of Redemption revealed from the very beginning of His Word. The research is impeccable and the insights are life-changing to those who have made the claim that Yeshua/Jesus is not in The Old Testament. I believe that new dialogues will open up across all segments of Judaism and Christianity to embrace irrefutable evidence that The Gospel was there at the beginning of Creation. This book reveals God’s Plan from an eternity past that will take the reader straight into the promises of a future eternity. This book is a ‘must read’ for those who are searching for the One Truth that will deepen their understanding of their faith and equip them to bring others into the knowledge of the One Book that clearly shows salvation from the very beginning.”

– Rev./Rabbi Eric Walker, host of “Revealing the Truth”

* “There are 66 books in the Bible – 39 Old Testament Books and 27 New Testament books – the entire Bible is ‘His-Story,’ that is, it tells the story of Jesus, God’s Messiah, from beginning to end. He is the Alpha and the Omega! In Joseph Farah’s new book, ‘The Gospel in Every Book of the Old Testament,’ we clearly see what is hidden to many. No matter which book you read, the Gospel, the ‘good news of God in Jesus Christ,’ is there – not hidden but revealed. May your heart be touched, may your life be changed, may your faith be rewarded as you read this wonderful book.”

– Richie Furay, founding pastor, Calvary Chapel Broomfield, Broomfield, Colorado, 1997 inductee into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame (Buffalo Springfield)

* “What’s Old is what’s New! It’s inspiring and wonderful to see a book where the good news about the kingdom of God is explained the same way Jesus and the apostles explained it, from the Old Testament Scriptures. Far too many Christians are missing out on important points about God and His Master Plan when they limit themselves to the New Testament alone. Joseph Farah makes it more than obvious the story of the Messiah and His coming kingdom does not commence in the Gospel of Matthew. It goes all the way back to the first words in Genesis, ‘In the beginning.’ Well done!”

– Joe Kovacs, author, “Shocked by the Bible” and “Shocked by the Bible 2”

* “Without doubt the most important study that Christians can make as they read their New Testament is to pursue the quotes from the Old Testament. Following the exhortation of Jesus in Luke 24:25-27, 44-47, we gain great insight in how to interpret correctly the Bible. As Joseph Farah shows, the gospel extensively pervades the message of the former Testament.”

– James B. De Young, senior professor of New Testament Language and Literature, Western Seminary, co-author of “Beyond the Obvious: Discover the Deeper Meaning of Scripture” (1995)

* “Wow, another amazing timely book written by Joseph Farah! This book brings out and clarifies the ‘gospel’ message that Yeshua [Jesus] said must necessarily be preached as a witness to all nations just before He returns. Get a copy to read for yourself and get some extra copies to share with others. For this is our great end of age commission.”

– Richmond Douglas, ministerial and worldwide missions director, Gospel for All Nations

* “This book is a page turner, with the power to transform a Bible reader into a biblical scholar.”

– Ben Kinchlow, TV host, author

* “I have asked my adult Sunday school class on a couple of occasions to write down one prophecy to take place by the beginning of the following year. Not Fortune Cookie type statements, but specific things yet to take place. Despite scores of us making predictions, including me, none of us made even the slightest prophecy of the future. Yet in the Old Testament, we have the foretelling of Jesus Christ in remarkable detail. Now, best-selling author Joseph Farah, goes further in showing how Jesus is to be found not only in Isaiah 53, Psalm 22, Micah 5, etc., but in every book of the Hebrew Bible. Only God knows the future. Only God could have written the Bible. Every Christian should read this new book!”

– Dr. Jerry Newcombe, senior producer and on-air host, D. James Kennedy Ministries, WND columnist, author/co-author of 29 books, including (with D. James Kennedy), “What If Jesus Had Never Been Born?”

Joseph Farah is the author, co-author or collaborator on more than a dozen books that have sold millions of copies, including his latest from 2016, “The Restitution of All Things: Israel, Christians and the End of the Age,” a book about the Kingdom of God on Earth. He is also the founder and chief executive officer of WND.com, the world’s first independent online news-gathering company, as well as WND Books and WND Films. He previously collaborated on books with Rush Limbaugh, Greg Laurie and Hal Lindsey. Before launching WND.com, he served as editor in chief of major market daily newspapers, as an investigative reporter, foreign correspondent and in senior news executive positions.

In November he will lead his latest tour of the Holy Land in which he will demonstrate the evidence that the prophesied restoration of Israel is already underway.

In September 2019, he will lead a biblical cruise and tour of Israel with Living Passages.

Get more information and register for one or both tours now.

Get your digital e-book copy of “The Gospel in Every Book of the Old Testament” by Joseph Farah now at the WND Superstore — or at Amazon.com.