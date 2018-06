(CBS News) Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani suggested that once Special Counsel Robert Mueller wraps up his investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, President Trump could issue pardons to some of the people swept up in the case.

“When the whole thing is over, things might get cleaned up with some presidential pardons,” he told the New York Daily News — on the day former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was being sent to jail for violating the terms of his bail for witness tampering.