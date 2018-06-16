Global survey: Younger generations less religious than seniors

A review of surveys over the last 10 years shows that the younger generation is falling away from faith in nearly half the nations around the world, and in only two – neither a major power – are younger adults responding to religion more than their seniors.

The Pew Forum survey found adults ages 18-39 are less likely than those ages 40 and older to say religion is very important to them in 46 of 106 countries.

In 58 countries, there are no significant differences between young and older adults on the questions, according to the Pew Research Center review of surveys over the last decade.

Just two countries – the former Soviet republic of Georgia and the West African country of Ghana – have younger adults who are, on average, more religious than their elders.

The report noted that in the United States, “religious congregations have been graying for decades, and young adults are now much less religious than their elders.”

Recent surveys in the U.S. have found that younger adults are far less likely than older generations to identify with a religion, believe in God or engage in a variety of religious practices.

But the report said the rest of the world aligns closely with that result.

“Although the age gap in religious commitment is larger in some nations than in others, it occurs in many different economic and social contexts – in developing countries as well as advanced industrial economies, in Muslim-majority nations as well as predominantly Christian states, and in societies that are, overall, highly religious as well as those that are comparatively secular,” the report said.

The trend is consistent in relatively wealthy and secular nations such as Canada and Japan, as well as countries that are less affluent, such as Iran, Poland and Nigeria.

The report found similar patterns using three other standard measures of religious identification and commitment: affiliation with a religious group, daily prayer and weekly worship attendance.

“In 41 countries, adults under 40 are significantly less likely than their elders to have a religious affiliation, while in only two countries (Chad and Ghana) are younger adults more likely to identify with a religious group,” the report said.

Younger adults are less likely to say they pray daily in 71 of 105 countries and territories, and more likely to pray daily in two countries (Chad and Liberia).

And adults under 40 are less likely to attend religious services on a weekly basis in 53 of 102 countries. The opposite is true in just three countries, Armenia, Liberia and Rwanda.

The report noted age gaps are also more common within some religious groups than in others.

“For example, religion is less important to younger Christian adults in nearly half of all the countries around the world where sample sizes are large enough to allow age comparisons among Christians (37 out of 78). For Muslims, this is the case in about one-quarter of countries surveyed (10 out of 42). Among Buddhists, younger adults are significantly less religious in just one country (the United States) out of five countries for which data are available. There is no age gap by this measure among Jews in the U.S. or Israel, or among Hindus in the U.S. or India.”