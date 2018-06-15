Gold outshines stocks in the 21st century!

If the stock market is a great investment, why do Madison Avenue executives get paid tens of billions of dollars each year to promote it? Gold puts real, reliable value in your hands, and gold companies spend comparatively little on advertising.

I looked into both. Since 2000, the Dow 30 has increased by 109%, from $11,722 to $25,517 – on average, about 6% per year.

But is this a giant shell game? The Dow during those years changed, delisting 11 of its 30 benchmark companies and replacing 37% of them since 2000. They just keep replacing the numbers.

Gold, by comparison, since 2000 has increased 400% — from $257 to $1,300 today – an average of 22.2% per year….or about 3.7 times more than stocks.