Golfer's honesty costs team state title

A high school golf team member’s honesty has cost her team the state championship.

It happened in Dell Rapids, South Dakota, recently when the Sioux Falls Christian golf team was comfortably in the lead at the state event.

But then Kate Wynja noticed that on her scorecard, and on the officials’ notes, a 4 had been written instead of a 5, her score for the 18th hole.

She immediately called attention to the mistake, and as a result of the penalty, her team dropped into second place.

A report in the Fargo Forum notes that one of the tournament directors, Dan Swartos, admitted officials had written the wrong score while they were occupied with other players.

“She was more worried than anything about her team. She knew what it (her mistaken score) would mean for them so that was tough,” said Swartos, who also is the executive director of the South Dakota High School Activities Association.

Under tournament rules, signing an incorrect scorecard disqualified Wynja.

“My heart broke for her because she played the tournament really well,” Swartos said in the report. “The courage, honesty and integrity was an incredible thing.”

Wynja was the Class A individual champ the year before and lost her opportunity to repeat, but she said: “The thing that broke my heart was figuring out how to tell my team. I didn’t want to let my team down or my coach on his last year.”

The Belle Fourche Broncs finished first, with 735, while Sioux Falls Christian followed at 747.