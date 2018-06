(VICE) — Trudy Wade is a Republican state senator from North Carolina and an enthusiastic supporter of President Trump.

But if you search “Trudy Wade” on Google, the search giant displays an old photo in the “knowledge panel” of its search results with “BIGOT” superimposed in big red letters.

It’s just the latest example of Google not vetting the information that gets pulled into its “knowledge panels,” which are meant to provide users quick information without having to click through search results (often on other, non-Google websites).