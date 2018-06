(DAILY CALLER) — Fox News host Laura Ingraham thinks Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt has “gotta go” in the wake of new reports he tapped GOP donors to help his wife find a job.

Ingraham linked to a new report detailing how Pruitt used a top aide and GOP donors to help his wife, Marlyn Pruitt, find a job.

Ingraham’s call for Pruitt to go comes as the conservative group American Future Fund puts out ads calling on Trump to fire the embattled EPA head in the wake of alleged ethical breaches and overspending on personal security.