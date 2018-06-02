Gov. Brown makes California drought water rationing permanent

(BREITBART) – California Governor Jerry Brown signed two bills that will force water districts and municipalities to permanently adopt even more aggressive water rationing level than during the state’s 5-year drought.

The San Jose Mercury reported that Brown issued a press statement that a changing environment means the state must begin to conserve water resources in preparation for the next drought. Brown started: “We have efficiency goals for energy and cars – and now we have them for water.”

Gov. Brown signing AB 1668 sponsored by Assemblywoman Laura Friedman (D-Glendale) and SB 606 sponsored by Senator Robert Hertzberg (D-Van Nuys), will require California’s urban water districts, large agricultural water districts and municipal governments to develop plans for strict annual water budgets by January 1, 2020; start implementing long-term water use efficiency standards by June 30, 2022; and achieve their assigned water rationing goals beginning in 2027.