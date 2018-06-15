Gowdy to FBI: There are consequences

(Washington Examiner) Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., criticized Christopher Wray’s response to the inspector general report on the FBI’s handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation, released Thursday.

Gowdy said on Fox News Thursday evening that Wray’s assertion that the report will not have lasting consequences for the bureau is flat-out “wrong.”

“Chris Wray, I’m sorry, you’re wrong,” the House Oversight chairman stated. “There are consequences.”

“The consequences are that your fellow citizens question whether or not they can have confidence in the world’s premier law enforcement agency, and that’s coming from someone who has defended them a lot throughout his career. This was a bitterly disappointing report.”