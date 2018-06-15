Hamas now turning Malaysia into operations base

Hear the name Hamas and locations such as Lebanon, Gaza and the West Bank come to mind.

Now, the organization, which multiple nations recognize as a terror group, is showing influence in a new place: Malaysia, reports Joseph Farah’s G2 Bulletin.

The Investigative Project on Terror says Hamas “has a significant presence in Malaysia and routinely recruits Palestinians studying there to launch terrorist attacks against Israel.”

One Hamas operative captured during the 2014 Israel-Gaza war “told Israeli authorities that he, along with nine others, received paragliding training in Malaysia from members of Hamas’ military wing, the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades.”

The report said the plan was for them to paraglide into Israel and launch an attack.

“Malaysia turns a blind eye to Hamas-related terrorist activity on its soil and anti-Semitism runs rife among the country’s top leadership,” IPT reported, including Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, who is reported to have said he was “glad to be labeled anti-Semitic.”

Mohamad pointed out at one meeting of the Organization of the Islamic Conference that “1.3 billion Muslims cannot be defeated by a few million Jews.”

Malaysian Hamas backers also have connections to the United States, the report said.

“For example, former Deputy Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, is a senior fellow at Georgetown’s Prince Alwaleed bin Talal Center for Muslim-Christian Understanding. Ibrahim, who was recently released from prison where he was held on sodomy charges, helped found Malaysia’s Islamic youth movement, ABIM.”

