Hamas threatens Israel with burning kites

(Breaking Israel News) Hamas warned Thursday that it would dispatch some 5,000 burning kites into Israel from the Gaza Strip to coincide with Eid al-Fitr, the Muslim holiday marking the end of Ramadan.

“We’re giving the Israeli government a chance to end their siege on the [Gaza] Strip, otherwise we will force the residents of the Gaza Belt to live under a siege of [burning] kites,” commanders of Hamas’ kite unit said at a press conference.

Burning kites and helium balloons filled with flammable materials have caused millions of shekels in damages and set ablaze thousands of acres of farms and forestland in areas adjacent to the Gaza Strip over the last several weeks.