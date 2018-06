PAHOA, HAWAII (HawaiiNewsNow) – A massive river of lava covered hundreds more homes overnight as it poured into the sea, filling all of Kapoho Bay and decimating entire neighborhoods.

It’s believed to be the single most destructive day of any eruption in modern times.

And it not only took homes, it completely filled Kapoho Bay, extending .8 miles from the coastline.

“It’s saddening, it’s disheartening to see it go like that,” said Jason Hill, whose father lives in Kapoho. “The anxiety lies in what happens next.”