(CNBC) Legendary investor Julian Robertson says President Donald Trump is doing a great job as the country’s leader.

Robertson was asked about Trump’s stewardship over the U.S. economy.

“I think the president has done a reasonably good job,” he said on CNBC’s “Closing Bell” in an interview with Kelly Evans that aired on Thursday. “I don’t think he’s gotten as much credit as he should for the job he’s doing.”