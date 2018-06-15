Hollywood figures target Nunes as enemy

Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, has been unrelenting in his investigation of misbehavior at the Department of Justice and FBI.

This week it was revealed that Assistant Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, in resisting Nunes’ demands for documents about the agency’s behavior regarding the Hillary Clinton and Russia investigations, threatened to turn his office into a weapon and subpoena information from members of Congress.

The report released Thursday by the Justice Department’s inspector general documents the political bias of some FBI employees.

Now, Hollywood and entertainment figures are showing their disdain for efforts to uncover the truth, targeting Nunes in his bid for re-election by supporting his opponent this fall.

The Fresno Bee reported comedian Rosie O’Donnell and singer and actor Barbra Streisand have donated to Democrat Andrew Janz.

The paper said O’Donnell gave Janz $2,000 on Christmas Eve and another $1,000 on Dec. 27.

“The cap on individual donations is $2,700 per election, meaning Janz’s campaign had to hold $300 from O’Donnell – an outspoken enemy of President Donald Trump, whom Nunes has close ties to – until after the June 5 primary.”

Streisand gave a smaller amount, and singer Andra McDonald joined in opposing Nunes. TV producer James L. Brooks, who created “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” donated $5,400.

Also, the report said, Walt Disney Studios’ Alan Horn donated $2,000 to Janz, and his wife did the same.

“Star Wars” actor Mark Hamill also donated to Janz.

In California’s primary system, the top two vote-getters, irrespective of party, are in the general election, and this year Janz is facing off against Nunes.

In the primary, Nunes had 56,201 votes – about 58 percent of the vote, and more than all five of his challengers combined. Janz received 30,645, or about 32 percent.

WND reported Wednesday on the battle between the DOJ and Nunes.

The FBI already had suffered major hits to its reputation, with its use of a “salacious and unverified” opposition-research “dossier” to launch a probe of the Trump campaign, fired director’s James Comey open warfare against the president and more.

Then Rosenstein erupted at demands the agency provide documents to Congress by threatening lawmakers with subpoenas for their records.

The move, concluded famed legal analyst Jonathan Turley, was “really reckless.”

Fox News’ Catherine Herridge reported on emails that described a tense closed-door meeting in January.

“Written by House Intelligence Committee staffers, they said Rosenstein threatened to subpoena emails, phone records and other documents from lawmakers and aides on the committee — in response to inquiries regarding the Russia probe,” Fox News said. “The DOJ and FBI have disputed the characterizations of the meeting, with a DOJ official telling Fox News that officials in the room described the description of events as false.”

Turley, a professor of constitutional law, explained Rosenstein is subject to oversight by committees in the House and Senate, which have a right to see various documents supporting FBI investigations.

“The allegation that one party used the FBI to investigate the opposing party is one of the most serious matters for oversight in our system,” Turley said on “America’s Newsroom.” “It goes to the very heart of our electoral system and our governmental system.”

One committee staffer said Rosenstein’s threat was a “sustained personal attack” and “downright chilling.”

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., said Wednesday morning he saw first hand what Rosenstein’s threats did to congressional staff members.

Gaetz tweeted: “The #DOJ’s intimidation & stone-walling tactics have gone too far. I’ve heard first-hand from congressional staff following threats delivered Deputy AG #Rosenstein. Staff has literally been scared to the point of physically shaking in my office out of concern for their family.”

He said Rosenstein should remove himself from any Trump investigation, at least partly because he “improperly signed a FISA application renewal.”

The Hill said Rosenstein’s response to the controversy was to ask the House to investigate its own staff members.