How college literally drives students nuts

Now that colleges and universities across the nation are disgorging their graduating classes for the year, you might wonder what kind of employment opportunities are available to those students who majored in subjects such as Diversity Studies, Feminist Studies, Victimology and other esoteric knowledge. Well, I think I’ve found the answer: They get hired by the University of Michigan.

Yes, U of M, that bastion of free speech and free expression, now has 93 – let me spell that out, ninety-three – diversity staff on their employment roll. I suspect U of M is not alone in the size of this specialized workforce.

Payrolls at today’s universities have become so bloated with unnecessary and unneeded administrative personnel that their tuition costs have risen nearly four times faster than inflation. This is just one of the many reasons graduates emerge shackled with tens or even hundreds of thousands of dollars in student loan debt.

In a 2015 New York Times article discussing the rising cost of college, University of Colorado law professor Paul F. Campos notes, “Interestingly, increased spending has not been going into the pockets of the typical professor. … [A] major factor driving increasing costs is the constant expansion of university administration. According to the Department of Education data, administrative positions at colleges and universities grew by 60 percent between 1993 and 2009, which Bloomberg reported was 10 times the rate of growth of tenured faculty positions. ” [Emphasis added.]

And what do these massive numbers of administrators do all day?

Apparently, they look for new and creative ways to make the lives of their students miserable.

Young people are not permitted to deviate one iota off the path of progressive self-righteousness determined by the Diversity Police. Students live in terror of committing micro-aggressions or cultural appropriations (forget ethnic food!). If you’re white, you’ll be hounded day and night about to your melanin content and “privilege” quotient. If you’re male, it’s even worse. The simple fact that you exist is bad enough; you must be retrained to think and act like a woman (specifically a feminist woman) just to survive the academic environment. If you’re religious or conservative or (horrors) both, you’ll be flat-out persecuted: bullied, threatened, even expelled for the crime of free thought.

(Please note the irony of “diversity” staff insisting on uniformity of behavior, thought, beliefs and actions.)

In addition to personal persecution, more and more universities are offering pornographic “sex weeks,” which teach young people the benefits of incest, masochism and prostitution (under the guise of academic seriousness, of course). The campus environment also promotes casual hook-ups (otherwise known as “unpaid prostitution”) despite the proven psychological mental trauma to women.

And for the opportunity to mentally torture incoming students, many of these diversity administrators are paid – are you ready for this? – in excess of $100,000 a year. Holy cow, what a sweet gig. Maybe those Diversity Studies majors aren’t so stupid after all.

Who IS stupid, however, are the students attending University of Michigan. I don’t care what their SAT scores are or what STEM subject they’re studying; they’re fools to voluntarily put themselves under the thumb of university administrators whose only job – literally – is to look for new and creative ways to make the lives of their students miserable.

Faced with an environment in which students are mocked, ridiculed, brainwashed, bullied and (cough) re-educated, it’s no wonder so many emerge from college psychologically traumatized. A recent Wall Street Journal article notes, “As many as one in four students at some elite U.S. colleges are now classified as disabled, largely because of mental-health issues such as depression or anxiety, entitling them to a widening array of special accommodations like longer time to take exams.”

One in four. One in four, folks. That far surpasses the level of mental health disability in general society, all because the college environment is so stressful it literally drives students nuts.

This kind of stress doesn’t come from the vigorous academic expectations, either. Instead, the stress is deriving from the policies these Diversity Police implement. If your beliefs, melanin content, background, childhood, upbringing, testosterone level and every other facet of one’s identity is mocked, challenged, reshaped and forced to fit into the very narrow progressive-approved slot, it’s little wonder college kids go crazy.

WND’s David Kupelian wrote in a scathing article, “While a society like today’s America, which is increasingly divided, angry and morally rudderless, naturally gives rise to a multitude of factors that can and do contribute to psychological problems in college students, what is all but ignored in most reporting is the toxic nature of the college experience itself. … In a nutshell, college has become an environment that powerfully promotes, exacerbates and arguably causes what we have come to call ‘mental illness.'”

When Kupelian asks why millions of American college students are becoming mysteriously “disabled” by mental-health issues, I submit the following theory: It’s caused by the Diversity Police and the aforementioned goal of making the lives of students miserable.

Today colleges resemble a cross between “totalitarian indoctrination facilities and day-care centers,” says Kupelian. “For countless young people, their college experience annihilates their innocence and sows within them tremendous inner conflict, anxiety, guilt and self-loathing. This conflict, in turn, is often breezily diagnosed as ‘depression’ and masked with powerful and poorly understood psychiatric drugs with fearsome side effects. … Thus, many of our colleges today are not only ripping off young Americans’ morality and virtue, not just intimidating and confusing them with crackpot gender-identity social-justice theories, not content merely to continue cranking out thousands of leftist radical clones – young adults indoctrinated in the angry, self-righteous but deluded worldview of the far left. No, they are now programming these young Americans to take offense at the slightest wrong – or even at no wrong at all. … In other words, students today are literally being taught to hate, to blame, ‘to think pathologically,’ to see themselves as victims and to demonize and silence those who hold contrary views. In this way, they become essentially incapable of functioning competently and responsibly in the real world.”

Submerged in that environment for years on end, it’s no wonder students graduate stark raving mad. Frankly, it sounds like the psychological torture routines implemented by horrific foreign dictators. And people pay hundreds of thousands of dollars for this privilege. What a game.

So – congratulations, all you Diversity majors! Soon you’ll be embarking on an exciting new career of creating mental illness where none existed before!

What a bunch of sickos.