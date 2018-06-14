IG finds Comey 'deviated' from FBI procedures

In his highly anticipated report released Thursday, Inspector General Michael Horowitz concluded former FBI Director James Comey “deviated” from FBI and Justice Department procedures in overseeing the investigation of Hillary Clinton’s mishandling of classified information.

The report said Comey harmed the law enforcement agencies’ image of impartiality, according to Bloomberg News, which obtained a copy of the report’s conclusions.

“While we did not find that these decisions were the result of political bias on Comey’s part, we nevertheless concluded that by departing so clearly and dramatically from FBI and department norms, the decisions negatively impacted the perception of the FBI and the department as fair administrators of justice,” Horowitz said in his summary.

President Trump, in tweets, has criticized Comey’s investigation into Clinton’s use of a private email server while secretary of state as “phony and dishonest.”

Trump tweeted June 5 his impatience with the delays in releasing the report.

“What is taking so long with the Inspector General’s Report on Crooked Hillary and Slippery James Comey. Numerous delays. Hope Report is not being changed and made weaker! There are so many horrible things to tell, the public has the right to know. Transparency!”

Horowitz criticized Comey for failing to consult with Attorney General Loretta Lynch and other senior Justice Department officials before taking the unusual step in July 2016 of announcing on national TV the FBI’s decision not to refer the Clinton case for prosecution.

Comey told the nation, nevertheless, that Clinton was “extremely careless” in her “handling of very sensitive, highly classified information.”

In his report, Horowitz said he found a “troubling lack of any direct, substantive communication” between Comey and Lynch ahead of the July 5 press conference and also Comey’s Oct. 28 letter informing Congress of the discovery of emails related to the probe found on the laptop of former Rep. Anthony Weiner.

“We found it extraordinary that, in advance of two such consequential decisions, the FBI director decided that the best course of conduct was to not speak directly and substantively with the attorney general about how best to navigate those decisions,” Horowitz said.

Lynch — after a controversial private meeting with former President Bill Clinton — did not formally recuse herself from the case, but she had announced that she would go along with whatever Comey recommended.

Comey already has been criticized for waiting a month to act during the 2016 presidential election campaign after thousands of emails were discovered on Weiner’s laptop that appeared to be relevant to the Clinton investigation. Comey informed Congress of the emails Oct. 28, 2016. Then, two days before the Nov. 8 election, he told lawmakers the team had found “no new classified” emails.

However, Judicial Watch says that at least 18 emails containing classified information were found on Weiner’s laptop that had been forwarded from his wife, top Clinton aide Huma Abedin. She regularly forwarded emails for her husband to print out so she could give them to Clinton.

On Wednesday, on the eve of the report’s release, Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., sought to counter its political impact.

“Spoiler alert: President Trump’s cronies have already readied their talking points to exaggerate & distort the facts of tomorrow’s DOJ IG report and spin them into a false narrative about the Special Counsel investigation,” he tweeted.

In another tweet, the Democratic senator wrote: “I’m calling it now: no matter what the DOJ IG report actually says, President Trump’s sycophantic supporters will try to claim that somehow he is the victim of FBI wrongdoing & bias. Talk about fake news.”

Last month, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein asked Horowitz to review a claim that the Obama administration placed an FBI informant inside the Trump campaign in 2016.

On May 22, as WND reported, 17 Republican House members introduced a resolution calling for a second special counsel to focus on the closure of the Clinton probe, the Trump-Russia investigation, the origins of the appointment of Robert Mueller as special counsel and alleged abuses of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act in obtaining a warrant to spy on the Trump campaign.

In an interview with WND, Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said the inspector general review is “necessary” but “not sufficient” and warned that the Justice Department and FBI could use an IG investigation to prevent public disclosure of documents. He urged Congress “to keep up the pressure.”

Attorney General Jeff Sessions already has rejected requests for a second special counsel. However, in March he appointed John Huber, a U.S. attorney in Utah, to examine allegations related to the Russia probe.

Democrats have criticized calls for a second special counsel as an attempt to undermine Mueller’s investigation and protect the president.