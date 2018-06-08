ISIS violence leaves 7 dead in Chechnya

An international Christian ministry that focuses on persecuted Christians is questioning Obama administration policies that allowed ISIS to surge to power, reports Joseph Farah’s G2 Bulletin.

The Muslim terror group expanded rapidly in the Middle East at the time, killing Christian and other religious minorities through burning, drowning, decapitation and crucifixion.

The Muslim terrorists often record their torture and executions in videos they release to the world.

While the ISIS forces have been beaten back, many ISIS fighters have returned to their homes and carried out terrorist attacks.

Many fighters have returned to Muslim-majority Chechnya, the southwest Russian republic between the Caspian and Black Seas.

Last month, four gunmen attacked the Russian Orthodox Archangel Michael Church in the capital of Grozny.

At least seven people were killed, including one church goer, two police officers and all four attackers.

International Christian Concern said the attack “left the Christian community shaken” in a report headlined “Could church attacks in Chechnya be the new norm?”

“A source told ICC that about 10 churchgoers had gathered in the center of the church for services. The church’s side door was locked, but the front door was open,” the report said.

“If the side door was open, they would [have] shot us from the back,” the source told ICC.

