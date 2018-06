(GUARDIAN) — The shrinking Sea of Galilee, the inland lake where Christians believe Jesus walked on water, is to be topped up with desalinated seawater.

A plan given Israeli cabinet approval will pump 100 million cubic metres of water annually by 2022 into the lake in the Galilee region, said Yechezkel Lifshitz, from the country’s energy and water ministry.

In 2017 Israel’s water authority said the sea, hit by years of drought, had reached its lowest level in a century.