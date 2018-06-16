Israel: Water-reservoir excavation reveals ancient winepress

(Breaking Israel News) An ancient winepress dating back to the Byzantine period was discovered two weeks ago at the Tzippori National Park in the Central Galilee region during archaeological excavations, the Israel Nature and Parks Authority announced recently.

The excavations, led by the Israel Nature and Parks Authority, in cooperation with the New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary and sponsored by the Israel Antiquities Authority, took place in a 3.5 meter deep ancient water reservoir with a ceiling that rests on five arches from the late-Roman period.

The archaeologists were surprised by the discovery, as they had never previously encountered a winepress installed in secondary use in an ancient water reservoir.