It spreads: Libraries push cross-dressing with 'Drag Story Hours'

Some libraries today have moved far beyond their historic purpose of being a resource for books, music, movies, maps and reference materials.

Now they’re pushing cross-dressing for children with their “Drag Story Hours.”

The state aim is to allow drag queens “to broadcast and share who we are with the world.”

The issue isn’t new.

Last year, the Michelle Obama Neighborhood Library in Long Beach, California, a public facility, presented to children in its young readers program a huge array of diversity and “inclusion” programs, including a visit by a drag queen named Xochi Mochi.

Mochi’s visit took place during the “Drag Queen Story Hour,” a collaboration between the Long Beach Public Library, the LGBTQ Center of Long Beach, the Genders and Sexualities Alliance Network and the LGBTQ nonprofit Imperial Court of Long Beach, according to the Long Beach Public Library’s calendar.

Now, Jon Miltimore at the Intellectual Takeout reports the St. Paul Public Library in Minnesota will host “Drag Story Hours.”

It will be open to children and adults.

MEDIA RELEASE: Saint Paul Public Library will host Drag Story Hour for families in celebration of Pride. We will live stream the June 11 event on Facebook

Chad Kampe, who organizes “queer-friendly events” in Minnesota, explained: “Drag pushes people to break boundaries and explore creativity. At a very young age, we are taught to embrace our differences. Drag not only provides an opportunity to embrace who we are, it allows for us to broadcast and share who we are with the world.”

The library says it will livestream its three scheduled events, this month and next. The events will feature story-reading, songs and two activists who will “strut their stuff for an over-the-top story hour.”

Library officials explained, according to Takeout, that it’s part of an initiative that was launched last year to oppose President Trump.

The program, “We Belong Together,” targets Trump’s restrictions on people entering the United States from known terror-fomenting regions.

“A look at the ‘We Belong Together’ website shows a heavy emphasis on drag culture … a fact that reinforced some Minnesota parents’ concerns that local governments are attempting to indoctrinate children,” Miltimore reported.

He quoted one mother saying, “A very sad day has arrived when we are handing our children over with their innocence and their pure minds and filling them with such confusion.”

Miltimore said several Minnesota parents expressed concerns to him about the efforts, but none would go on record.

The program’s recommended reading materials include “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” “Kink Boots” and “I Am Divine.”

The Obama library event last October was promoted as an effort to give young children “unabashedly queer role models.”

Also at that time, a video surfaced of a similar event in New York: