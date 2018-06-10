It’s time to choose between guns and kids

(SALON) – Forget “this is not normal.” This is what the country has decided to accept as the price for the “right” to privately own more firearms than any nation on earth. Face it: many of our fellow citizens would rather own inert, deadly guns than bring up living, breathing children.

Our fellow citizens elected the demonstrably corrupt and traitorous occupant of the White House and our corrupt, lily-livered Congress. We’ve done this to ourselves.

Look in the mirror. This is who we are. We now face the question of who we want to be.

It shouldn’t have taken us this long. We shouldn’t have waited until the nearly back-to-back shootings at Parkland and Santa Fe this year, until 27 more lost their lives, until 27 more were wounded. But here we are.