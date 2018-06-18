Jeff Bezos workers demand more money, but shun Trump's help

More than 400 employees at the Washington Post have signed an open letter urging their boss Jeff Bezos to pay them higher wages and benefits, but they’re not thrilled with support they’re receiving from President Trump, who again labeled the paper as “fake news.”

“All we are asking for is fairness for each and every employee who contributed to this company’s success: fair wages; fair benefits for retirement, family leave and health care; and a fair amount of job security,” read part of the letter to Bezos from the Post workers.

“The Post is not just any business venture. But even if it were – this would not be the way to show that you value your employees,” it continued.

“Please show the world that you not only can lead the way in creating wealth, but that you also know how to share it with the people who helped you create it.”

On Sunday, President Trump jumped into the mix, tweeting: “Washington Post employees want to go on strike because Bezos isn’t paying them enough. I think a really long strike would be a great idea. Employees would get more money and we would get rid of Fake News for an extended period of time! Is @WaPo a registered lobbyist?”

The employees were less than pleased by the president’s remarks.

“We welcome public support in our campaign to achieve a fair contract with the Washington Post,” they replied.

“However, we view President Trump’s tweet as an attack on us and our mission, and it is not helpful to our cause. Although we are pressing our case with our owner over workplace issues, we stand with Jeff Bezos and our fellow journalists in the fight to bring truth to light.”

Bezos purchased the Post for $250 million in 2013, and is also CEO of online retail giant Amazon.com. CNBC reported Monday that Bezos is the richest person in the world, worth $141.9 billion.

Susan Knowles at the “Stand for Truth” blog took note of the matter, opining:

“How generous are you when you are the richest man in the world … ? Not generous enough it seems.”

“Earlier this year, employees at an Amazon location near London said that they started ‘peeing in bottles’ because they were afraid they would be fired or disciplined if they took the time to traverse the 700,000 square feet office space to find one of two toilets on the ground floor of the four-story building. What’s the matter Bezos? You can’t afford to have more toilets installed?”

Knowles concluded: “While Bezos may be trying to buy happiness with his billions, it sure doesn’t appear as though he’s that concerned with the happiness of others.”

