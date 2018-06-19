'JESUS Film,' most-watched movie ever – $4.95 today only!

It’s the most watched film in history, having been viewed billions of times. It is also undoubtedly the most influential film in history, having profoundly changed millions of lives. And today only, in honor of its 35th anniversary, WND readers can get “The JESUS Film” for only $4.95 – two-thirds off the normal price!

“The JESUS Film” is a faithful and inspiring depiction of Christ’s birth, ministry, death and resurrection as told in the biblical account from the Gospel of Luke. Virtually every word Jesus speaks in “The JESUS Film” is quoted from Scripture, with 450 leaders and scholars having reviewed the script for biblical accuracy. Further historical accuracy was ensured using clothing, pottery and other props made with first-century methods to faithfully portray the culture of Palestine 2,000 years ago.

“The JESUS Film” has been officially recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records as the most translated film in history, and it is now available in 1,197 languages. In addition, more than 200 million individuals worldwide have indicated a decision to follow Jesus after viewing “The JESUS Film.”

The story of the film’s impact over the past 35 years is shown through an exclusive new short feature narrated by actor Ernie Hudson and available on the re-mastered widescreen DVD. In addition, the film has been re-mastered in high definition with a complete new musical score in Dolby 5.1 Surround Sound.

The disc includes “The JESUS Film” in a total of eight languages: English, Spanish, Mandarin, French, Vietnamese, German, Korean and Arabic.

Bonus Features:

“The Making of ‘The JESUS Film'” – A documentary highlighting the attention to historical and biblical detail in the making of the 1979 film.

“The Impact of ‘The JESUS Film'” – A 10-minute celebration of the remarkable evangelistic work that has been accomplished through the film over the last 35 years.

“This is a wonderful and poignant film based on the life of Jesus from the Gospel of St. Luke. … The restoration the movie has undergone makes it look pristine and the colors are vivid. Don’t miss seeing this one!” – Edwin L. Carpenter, The Dove Foundation

Watch the trailer for “The JESUS Film”:

