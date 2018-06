(THE HILL) — Another controversial post from MSNBC weekend host Joy Reid’s now-defunct blog resurfaced on Thursday, this one showing a photoshopped image of Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) as the 2007 Virginia Tech shooter.

The blog post unearthed by BuzzFeed News was titled “Baghdad John Strikes Again” was published in Oct. 2007, during the early portion of McCain’s presidential bid.

It shows McCain’s face on the body of Seung-Hui Cho, who killed 32 people at the Blacksburg campus in April of that year.