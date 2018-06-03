Judge temporarily block Iowa's Fetal Heartbeat Law

(CHRISTIAN HEADLINES) – A judge temporarily blocked Iowa’s newest abortion restrictions from going into effect until a lawsuit challenging the law’s constitutionality can be resolved. Governor Kim Reynolds, a Republican, signed the law on May 4th. It banned abortions after doctors detect a heartbeat, which usually happens around the sixth week of pregnancy.

The Emma Goldman Clinic, based in Iowa City, the ACLU, and Planned Parenthood of the Heartland filed suit to stop the law from going into effect. They argued that the law violates the Iowa Constitution and should be struck down.

The hearing in Polk County District court asked the Judge to temporarily block the law until the courts could hear and decide the law’s fate. After the state’s attorneys did not object, District Court Judge Michael Huppert granted the injunction, blocking the law from going into effect.