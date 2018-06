(NEW YORK POST) — President Trump must sit for a seven-hour deposition by Jan. 31, 2019, in a defamation case brought by former “Apprentice” contestant Summer Zervos, a Manhattan judge ruled Tuesday.

Trump’s attorney Marc Kasowitz said he would try to block Zervos from asking his client questions about other women who claim they were sexually harassed or assaulted by Trump.

In 2016, Zervos accused then-candidate Trump of rubbing his genitals against her in 2007 at the Beverly Hills Hotel. She sued a year later after he called her allegations “fiction.”