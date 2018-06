(Washington Examiner) Federal prosecutors received a series of blows Thursday in their effort to convict anti-capitalism march participants of rioting and destroying property during President Trump’s inauguration in Washington, D.C.

Judge Robert Morin, ruling on pretrial motions for 10 defendants, dismissed seven cases after finding prosecutors improperly concealed undercover Project Veritas videos from defendants, ruling that “it’s a serious violation” of their rights.

Morin reduced felony counts to misdemeanors for three others, who now will have bench trials beginning in June.