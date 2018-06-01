Jury gives 4 cents to family of black man killed by cop

(MIAMI HERALD) — In 2014, two officers with the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office in Florida went to Gregory Vaughn Hill Jr.’s home for a noise complaint.

Hill, a 30-year-old black man, had been blasting an expletive-laden song by Drake, according to court testimony reviewed by CNN, and an unhappy woman who heard the song called officers to complain. The two deputies, including Christopher Newman, arrived to the house and knocked on the garage door, which Hill opened.

The officers exclaimed that the man had a gun, according to a lawsuit from Hill’s family, and so the 30-year-old closed his door. Newman fired bullets through the garage door, hitting Hill once in the head and twice in the chest.