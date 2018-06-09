Keep Gitmo open for political criminals?

I never knew that Guantamo was a tourist mecca. Well, perhaps that’s too strong of a characterization, but it does have a Tripadvisor review page.

For some reason, Guantanamo reminds me of the late 1960s British television series, “The Prisoner,” starring Patrick McGoohan. The show developed quite a following as it moved from Canada, where it was first broadcast, to the United Kingdom, then the United States in 1968. It centered around old spies being comfortably contained, but not allowed to leave the grounds. Being spies, they invariably tried to escape, but were always caught at the last moment.

That show bubbled up to the top of my memory as I read this article in the Stars and Stripes:

“We’ve got to plan for the long term [at Guantanamo],” Army Col. Stephen Gabavics, commander of the guard force, told reporters this week. “We ultimately have to plan for whether or not they are going to be here for the rest of their lives.”

When we add up the numbers in the article, it looks like the Pentagon is going to spend about $269 million on repairs and upgrades to Gitmo. I find it difficult to believe that even the military would spend that much money to house the current 40 prisoners. We could, of course, be doing it as an affront to Cuba, or perhaps even to Barack Obama, who ordered the facility closed.

With illegal immigration, voter fraud and soon sanctuary cities being brought gradually under control of our laws, it seems that the number of foreign terrorists in America is unlikely to fill the detention center in Guantanamo. With the Middle East’s changing character, Iran crumbling and North Korea coming to the negotiating table, peace may not be breaking out everywhere, but where we do see it we should certainly give it a chance!

Domestically, corruption seems to be a bigger problem for most of us than terrorism. It’s been taking too big of an economic bite out of the pie. There has been talk of military tribunals for corrupt officials and politicians, but I don’t see a path outside the civilian legal system being upheld by civilian courts, which anyway have a vested interest in retaining jurisdiction.

Unless … It’s speculation, of course. What if certain people involved in high-level federal crimes were to voluntarily enter the military court system?

Why would they do that?

Maybe they are facing the death penalty for their crimes.

Maybe by volunteering to be transferred into the military justice system (especially if they are former military) they could be assured of life-in-prison, as opposed to execution.

I don’t know. Would that offer appeal to you?

What if there is a law that could compel them:

“Military commissions are a form of military tribunal convened to try individuals for unlawful conduct associated with war. Though sometimes controversial, they are rooted in U.S. law and in the international laws of war. Foreshadowed by military tribunals convened during the American Revolution, the term ‘military commission’ first became common in the U.S. during the Mexican-American War of the mid 19th century. Subsequent practice, legislation and U.S. Supreme Court precedents have shaped them. Today, a Convening Authority appointed by the U.S. Secretary of Defense convenes military commissions under the Military Commissions Act of 2009, passed by the U.S. Congress and signed by President Barack Obama on Oct. 27, 2009.”

