(Newsweek) KFC says it will sell meat-free ‘chicken’ in 2019 as part of a strategy to get its customers eating healthier.

The fast food chain said the faux chicken was being developed and would be rolled out across its British outlets, Foodbeast reported.

The meat-free creation would still use the same blend of 11 spices as its real chicken, but the company would not specify what else would go into it.